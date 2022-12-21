Star-studded Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders win again in game against Lakeville North Panthers

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Lakeville North Panthers on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-1 and Cretin-Derham Hall now has six wins in a row.

The Panthers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Wyatt Albrecht. Tyler Arneson and Hayden Konik assisted.

The Raiders tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first when Jake Fisher scored, assisted by Simon Houge and Easton Swift .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Raiders increased the lead to 5-1 within the first minute when Jake Fisher scored yet again, assisted by Max Anderson and Chuck Owens.

Jake Fisher increased the lead to 6-1 six minutes later, assisted by Trey Gnetz and Luke Chorlton .

Attila Lippai increased the lead to 7-1 five minutes later, assisted by Simon Houge and Jake Fisher.

Coming up:

The Raiders host the St. Thomas Academy Cadets on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena. The Panthers will face Eden Prairie at home on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center - The Tradition Holiday Invitational.