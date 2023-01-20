Star-studded Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders win again in game against Forest Lake Rangers

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Forest Lake Rangers on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-1 and Cretin-Derham Hall now has four wins in a row.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jimmy Dodig . Colton Jamieson and Charlie Cantwell assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Max Anderson beat the goalie, assisted by Charlie Cantwell and Chuck Owens.

Late, Max Anderson scored a goal, assisted by Attila Lippai and Colin Scanlan , making the score 3-0.

The Rangers narrowed the gap to 3-1, after only 29 seconds into the third period when Ryan Kapphahn scored, assisted by Wyatt Saltness.

Next up:

The Rangers play Chisago Lakes away on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena. The Raiders will face Eastview at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena.