Star-studded Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders win again in game against Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights

The Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 6-3 and Cretin-Derham Hall now has four wins in a row.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Max Anderson . Chuck Owens and Jimmy Dodig assisted.

Chuck Owens scored early into the second period, assisted by Jake Fisher and Colton Jamieson.

The Raiders made it 3-0 with a goal from Jake Fisher.

The Raiders increased the lead to 4-0, after only 17 seconds into the third period when Chuck Owens beat the goalie again, assisted by Jake Fisher and Jimmy Dodig.

Ryan Baird narrowed the gap to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Wes Berg and Drew Stewart.

The Red Knights narrowed the gap again in the third period when Peter Giertsen found the back of the net, assisted by Caleb Koskie and Maximos Wendt.

Colton Jamieson increased the lead to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Jake Fisher and Max Anderson.

Wes Berg narrowed the gap to 5-3 only seconds later, assisted by Ryan Baird and Drew Stewart.

Nate Chorlton increased the lead to 6-3 six minutes later, assisted by Colin Scanlan and Attila Lippai.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Red Knights will host the Stars at 2 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena and the Raiders will play against the Wolfpack at 3 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena.