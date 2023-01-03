Star-studded Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks win again in game against Mounds View Mustangs

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Mounds View Mustangs on Monday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-3 and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton now has four wins in a row.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Noah Knutson. Patrick Dunaiski and Lucas Rauner assisted.

The Mustangs tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Lucas Xiong in the middle of the first, assisted by Grant Dean and Sam Schulte.

The Mustangs' Johnny Conlin took the lead late in the first, assisted by Grant Dean.

The Mustangs scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Lumberjacks tied the score 3-3 early into the third period when Joseph Antonutti scored, assisted by Noah Knutson and Karson Young.

Owen Wilson took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Alex Kazel and Lucas Rauner.

Patrick Dunaiski increased the lead to 5-3 six minutes later.

Next games:

The Lumberjacks travel to Stillwater on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Mustangs will face Blake on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena.