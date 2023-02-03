Star-studded Chisago Lakes Wildcats win again in game against Two Rivers Warriors

The Chisago Lakes Wildcats are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Two Rivers Warriors on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 2-1 and Chisago Lakes now has five wins in a row.

Chisago Lakes' Cullen Dorcas scored the game-winning goal.

The Wildcats' Nate Bluhm tied it up 1-1 late in the first period.

The Wildcats made it 2-1 in the second period when Cullen Dorcas beat the goalie. With that, Dorcas completed the Chisago Lakes Wildcats' comeback.

Coming up:

The Wildcats play Pine City Area away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena. The Warriors will face Mahtomedi at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena.