Star-studded Chisago Lakes Wildcats have claimed another win
The Chisago Lakes Wildcats continue to stay strong. When the team played the Dodge County Wildcats on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Chisago Lakes won the game 5-4 and now has four successive wins.
Next up:
The Wildcats play against Two Rivers on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion. The Dodge Wildcats will face Hopkins on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena.