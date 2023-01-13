Star-studded Chanhassen Storm win again in game against Prior Lake Lakers

The Chanhassen Storm are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Prior Lake Lakers on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-1 and Chanhassen now has 14 wins in a row.

The Storm took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brayden Willis. Jake Risch and Owen Buesgens assisted.

The Storm's Tyler Smith increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Brayden Willis and Jack Christ.

Will Emerson scored midway through the second period.

Late, Owen Buesgens scored a goal, assisted by Gavin Uhlenkamp and Jack Christ, making the score 3-1.

Caden Lee increased the lead to 4-1 in the third period, assisted by Gavin Uhlenkamp and Mathias Bosch.

Next up:

The Storm play against Chaska on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Burnsville Ice Center. The Lakers will face Apple Valley/Burnsville on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center.