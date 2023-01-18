Star-studded Blake Bears win again in game against Breck Mustangs

The Blake Bears are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Breck Mustangs on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-2 and Blake now has seven wins in a row.

The hosting Bears started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Landon Bell scoring in the first period, assisted by Reese Hack and Carter Krenke.

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Carson Clark struck, assisted by Oliver Duininck.

The Mustangs' Ben Amato narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first period.

The Bears scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Rowan Heithoff increased the lead to 5-2 late into the third period, assisted by Oliver Duininck.

Next games:

The Bears travel to the Sartell Sabres on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena. The Mustangs will face Providence Academy on the road on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.