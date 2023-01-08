Star-studded Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights win again in game against Moorhead Spuds

The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Moorhead Spuds on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-1 and Benilde-St. Margaret's now has four wins in a row.

The Red Knights took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Michael Risteau.

The Spuds tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Brooks Cullen scored, assisted by Abe Carlson and Garrett Lindberg.

Drew Stewart scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Mason Stenger.

Ben Norris then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Michael Risteau and Caleb Koskie assisted.

Drew Stewart increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period.

Next games:

The Spuds travel to St. Cloud on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex. The Red Knights visit Chaska to play the Hawks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center.