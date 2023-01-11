Star-studded Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights have claimed another win
The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights continue to stay strong. When the team played the Chaska Hawks on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Benilde-St. Margaret's won the game 7-1 and now has five successive wins.
The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights continue to stay strong. When the team played the Chaska Hawks on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Benilde-St. Margaret's won the game 7-1 and now has five successive wins.
Coming up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.