Star-studded Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights have claimed another win

The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights continue to stay strong. When the team played the Chaska Hawks on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Benilde-St. Margaret's won the game 7-1 and now has five successive wins.

img_500219632_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 09:20 PM
Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.