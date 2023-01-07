Star-studded Bagley/Fosston Flyers win again in game against Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves

The Bagley/Fosston Flyers are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-2 and Bagley/Fosston now has five wins in a row.

Next games:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Timberwolves hosting the Rails at 6 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center, and the Flyers playing the Pirates at 7 p.m. CST at Prior Lake Lakers.