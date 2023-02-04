Star-studded Andover Huskies win again in game against Grand Rapids Thunderhawks

The Andover Huskies are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-1 and Andover now has nine wins in a row.

Next up:

The Andover Huskies host Blaine on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Hockey Rink. The Thunderhawks host Wayzata to play the Trojans on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center - Plymouth.