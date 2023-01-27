Star-studded Alexandria Area Cardinals win again in game against Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm

The Alexandria Area Cardinals are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 8-1 and Alexandria Area now has four wins in a row.

Coming up:

The Storm play against Princeton on Friday at 3 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. The Cardinals will face Monticello on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East.