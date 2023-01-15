Star-studded Albert Lea Tigers win again in game against Red Wing Wingers
The Albert Lea Tigers are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Red Wing Wingers on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-0 and Albert Lea now has eight wins in a row.
The visiting Tigers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Max Edwin. Spencer VanBeek assisted.
Tim Chalmers scored early in the second period.
The Tigers made it 3-0 with a goal from Joseph Yoon.
The Tigers made it 4-0 when Jack Ladlie netted one, assisted by Connor Pirsig late into the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.
Next up:
The Tigers play against Luverne on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. The Wingers will face Waseca on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.