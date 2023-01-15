Star-studded Albert Lea Tigers have claimed another win
The Albert Lea Tigers continue to stay strong. When the team played the Red Wing Wingers on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Albert Lea won the game 4-0 and now has eight successive wins.
The Tigers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Max Edwin. Spencer VanBeek assisted.
Tim Chalmers scored early into the second period.
Joseph Yoon then tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 3-0.
The Tigers made it 4-0 when Jack Ladlie scored, assisted by Connor Pirsig late in the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.
Next games:
The Wingers play Waseca away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. The Tigers will face Luverne at home on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.