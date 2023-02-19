Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Stadler's two goals net North Shore Storm victory over Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves

The North Shore Storm won against the visiting Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves on Saturday, ending 5-4.

img_500253609_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 10:08 PM

The North Shore Storm won against the visiting Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves on Saturday, ending 5-4.

The Storm started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Jake Stadler scoring in the first period.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jacob Carpenter scored, assisted by Cole Anderson and Tucker Cook .

The Storm's Cole Anderson increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Ayden Althaus and Jake Stadler.

The Storm scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-4 going in to the second break.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.