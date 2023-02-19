Stadler's two goals net North Shore Storm victory over Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves

The North Shore Storm won against the visiting Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves on Saturday, ending 5-4.

The Storm started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Jake Stadler scoring in the first period.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jacob Carpenter scored, assisted by Cole Anderson and Tucker Cook .

The Storm's Cole Anderson increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Ayden Althaus and Jake Stadler.

The Storm scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-4 going in to the second break.