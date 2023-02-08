St. Thomas Academy Cadets' winning run ended after game against Stillwater Area Ponies
The St. Thomas Academy Cadets' run of six straight wins ended on the road against the Stillwater Area Ponies. Tuesday's game at St Croix Valley Recreation Center finished 4-1.
Coming up:
The Cadets play against Hill-Murray on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Ponies will face Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena.