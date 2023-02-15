St. Thomas Academy Cadets win over Hill-Murray Pioneers when Mikey Mikan scored

The St. Thomas Academy Cadets won 1-0 on the road to the Hill-Murray Pioneers. The only goal of the game came from Mikey Mikan, who got the winner in the first period.

Next up:

The Cadets play against Two Rivers on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center. The Pioneers will face Maple Grove on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena.