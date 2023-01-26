St. Thomas Academy Cadets win on the road against Hastings Raiders

The St. Thomas Academy Cadets won when they visited the Hastings Raiders on Tuesday. The final score was 7-1.

The hosting Raiders took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jon Harris. Joseph Iovino assisted.

The Cadets tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Tommy Cronin scored.

The Cadets' Tommy Cronin took the lead late in the first, assisted by Patch Cronin.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Cadets led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Tommy Cronin increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period, assisted by Mario Savino .

Lucas Kickhofel increased the lead to 7-1 late into the third assisted by Zach Howard and Tommy Cronin.

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Raiders will play the Warriors at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena, and the Cadets will play the Lakers at 7 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena.