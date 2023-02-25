Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

St. Thomas Academy Cadets win knock out game against Eastview Lightning

The 4-0 win at home for the St. Thomas Academy Cadets against the Eastview Lightning means the St. Thomas Academy Cadets are through to the next round.

img_500258976_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:43 PM

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 19 seconds into the second period, the Cadets took the lead when Zach Howard found the back of the net assisted by Patch Cronin.

Early, Jimmy Zavoral scored a goal, assisted by Tommy Cronin, making the score 2-0.

Brody Deitz then tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 3-0. Will Dosan assisted.

The Cadets made it 4-0 when Lucas Kickhofel netted one, assisted by Jimmy Zavoral and Tommy Cronin in the middle of the third period. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

