St. Thomas Academy Cadets pull ahead in the third to defeat Hill-Murray Pioneers

The St. Thomas Academy Cadets were victorious at home against the Hill-Murray Pioneers. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but St. Thomas Academy pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Pioneers took the lead when Jackson Reeves scored the first goal assisted by Caden Sampair and Graham Greeder.

Halfway through, Max Candon scored a goal, assisted by Tommy Cronin and Zach Howard, making the score 1-1.

The Cadets took the lead within the first minute when Mikey Mikan scored, assisted by Tommy Kertz and Lucas Kickhofel.

Zach Howard increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period.

Next games:

The Cadets travel to Edina on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena. The Pioneers visit Simley to play the Spartans on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena.