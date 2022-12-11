St. Thomas Academy Cadets keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the St. Thomas Academy Cadets as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Simley Spartans, making it five in a row. They won 11-0 over Simley.

The visiting Cadets took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Max Candon. Tommy Cronin and Zach Howard assisted.

The Cadets increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Mikey Mikan scored, assisted by Jimmy Zavoral and Jake Faith.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Cadets.

The Cadets increased the lead to 6-0, after only 20 seconds into the third period when Tommy Cronin found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Max Candon and Zach Howard.

Jordan Tacheny increased the lead to 7-0 eight minutes later, assisted by Carter Stahl and Zach Howard.

Tommy Kubes increased the lead to 8-0 one minute later, assisted by Jimmy Zavoral.

Luke McPherson increased the lead to 9-0 four minutes later, assisted by Peter Murray and Luca Pedri .

Jimmy Zavoral then increased the lead to 10-0 late in the third period, assisted by Jake Faith.

The Cadets made it 11-0 when Mikey Mikan netted one, assisted by Jimmy Zavoral late into the third. That left the final score at 11-0.

Next games:

The Spartans host the St. Paul Highland - Central Scots on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Veterans Memorial Community Center. The Cadets will face Chaska at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena.