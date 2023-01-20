St. Thomas Academy Cadets got a shut out against South St. Paul Packers

The St. Thomas Academy Cadets picked up a decisive road win against the South St. Paul Packers. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

The visiting Cadets took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Cole Braunshausen . Max Candon and Zach Howard assisted.

The Cadets increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Zach Howard scored, assisted by Max Candon and Cole Braunshausen.

Halfway through, Lucas Kickhofel scored a goal, assisted by Patch Cronin and Brody Deitz, making the score 3-0.

The Cadets increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Jordan Tacheny beat the goalie, assisted by Lucas Kickhofel and Will Dosan.

In the end the 5-0 came from Mario Savino who increased the Cadets' lead, assisted by Will Dosan and Lucas Kickhofel, in the third period. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Packers travel to Irondale-St. Anthony on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at National Sports Center. The Cadets will face Hermantown on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena.