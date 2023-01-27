St. Thomas Academy Cadets beat Prior Lake Lakers and continue winning run
The game between the St. Thomas Academy Cadets and the Prior Lake Lakers on Thursday finished 2-0. The result means St. Thomas Academy has four straight wins.
Next games:
On Saturday the Cadets will play at home against the Titans at 2 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena, while the Lakers will face the Lightning home at 1 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center.