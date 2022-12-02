St. Thomas Academy Cadets beat Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders – Dosan scores 2

The St. Thomas Academy Cadets beat the hosting Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders 4-2 on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Cadets took the lead when Will Dosan scored the first goal assisted by Lucas Kickhofel and Jordan Tachney.

Lucas Kickhofel then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0. Will Dosan assisted.

The Cadets increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period when Tommy Cronin netted one, assisted by Patch Cronin and Brody Deitz.

The Raiders narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third when Jake Fisher scored, assisted by Colton Jamieson and Attila Lippai.

The Raiders narrowed the gap again with a goal from Attila Lippai, assisted by Jake Fisher and Devin Cardenas at 13:37 into the third period.

Will Dosan increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Tommy Cronin.

Coming up:

The Raiders travel to Hermantown on Friday at 8 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center. The Cadets host Duluth East to play the Greyhounds on Sunday at 4 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.