St. Paul Johnson Governors couldn't stop star-studded Two Rivers Warriors from winning

The St. Paul Johnson Governors and the Two Rivers Warriors met on Tuesday. Two Rivers came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 8-1.

The Warriors took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Andrew Eckmann. Casey Ball assisted.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Eddie Auran struck, assisted by Nate Rohrer and William Karlen.

The Warriors increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first when Andrew Eckmann scored again, assisted by Joe Shepherd and Ben Cobbett.

The Warriors' Matthew Rash increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the first.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 7-1 going in to the third period.

Casey Ball increased the lead to 8-1 late in the third period, assisted by Fostin Woolsey and Will Auran.

Coming up:

The Governors host the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Gustafson-Phalen Arena. The Warriors will face South St. Paul at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena.