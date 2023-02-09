St. Paul Highland - Central Scots win over St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans when Isaac Johnson scored

The St. Paul Highland - Central Scots won 1-0 on the road to the St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans. The only goal of the game came from Isaac Johnson, who got the winner in the first period.

The Scots took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Isaac Johnson. Benny Waud and Wyatt Shirley assisted.

On Saturday, the Spartans will host the Governors at 4 p.m. CST at Drake Arena and the Scots will play against the Panthers at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.