St. Paul Highland - Central Scots win on the road against St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans

The St. Paul Highland - Central Scots won the road game against the St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans 5-3 on Wednesday.

Next up:

The Spartans host the St. Paul Johnson Governors in the next game at home on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Drake Arena. The same day, the Scots will host the Panthers at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.