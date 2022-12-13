St. Paul Highland - Central Scots win on the road against River Falls

The St. Paul Highland - Central Scots won the road game against the River Falls 5-2 on Tuesday.

The Scots opened strong, with Isaac Johnson scoring early in the first period, assisted by Will Warner .

The Scots increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Isaac Johnson halfway through the first, assisted by Myles Tilsen and Mark Whaley .

The Scots' Emmett Eischens increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Oscar Andestic and George Bullard.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Scots.

Austin Harer narrowed the gap to 4-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Charlie Friemann.

Oscar Andestic increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later, assisted by Emmett Eischens and Caden Malek.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the River Falls players hosting Northern Edge at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena, and the Scots hosting Irondale-St. Anthony at 7 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars.