St. Paul Highland - Central Scots win 7-2 on the road against Mora-Milaca Mustangs

The St. Paul Highland - Central Scots won on the road on Friday, handing the Mora-Milaca Mustangs a defeat 7-2.

The Scots started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Mark Whaley scoring in the first period, assisted by Charlie Eischens and Will Warner .

The Scots increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Isaac Johnson scored, assisted by Will Warner.

The Scots' Oscar Andestic increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Scots led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Scots increased the lead to 5-1, after only 28 seconds into the third period when Charlie Eischens netted one again.

Charlie Eischens increased the lead to 6-1 six minutes later, assisted by Will Warner.

Chase Radermacher narrowed the gap to 6-2 two minutes later.

Isaac Johnson increased the lead to 7-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Benny Waud and Charlie Eischens.

Next games:

The Mustangs will travel to the Prairie Centre North Stars on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena. The Scots will face Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.