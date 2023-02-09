St. Paul Highland - Central Scots victorious against St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans

The St. Paul Highland - Central Scots defeated the St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans 5-3 on Wednesday.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Isaac Johnson. Benny Waud and Parks McCloskey assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Scots led 4-1 going in to the third period.

George Peltier narrowed the gap to 4-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ethan Peltier and Will Black .

Charlie Eischens increased the lead to 5-2 only seconds later.

Casey Lynn narrowed the gap to 5-3 five minutes later, assisted by Henry Karelitz .

Coming up:

The Spartans host the St. Paul Johnson Governors in the next game at home on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Drake Arena. The same day, the Scots will host the Panthers at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.