St. Paul Highland - Central Scots score and win with four goals in third period

The home-team Simley Spartans were still very much in the game and winning against the St. Paul Highland - Central Scots before the third period in the matchup. But then, St. Paul Highland - Central made an effort and fought back to win by 7-2.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Charlie Eischens.

The Spartans tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Carl Lane scored, assisted by Zach Hilsgen .

The Scots took the lead with a goal from Benny Waud late in the first, assisted by Charlie Eischens.

Thomas Bradford scored early in the second period, assisted by Jayden Lindstrom .

Charlie Eischens increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Isaac Johnson and Caden Malek.

George Bullard increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Emmett Eischens and Oscar Andestic .

Zach Hilsgen narrowed the gap to 5-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Jake Stanton and Matt Milner .

Isaac Johnson increased the lead to 6-2 three minutes later, assisted by Thomas Bradford and George Bullard.

Charlie Eischens then increased the lead to 7-2 late into the third, assisted by Isaac Johnson and Myles Tilsen .

Coming up:

The Spartans host Tartan on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Veterans Memorial Community Center. The Scots host Mora-Milaca to play the Mustangs on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center.