St. Paul Highland - Central Scots dig deep in the third to win against Bloomington Kennedy Eagles

The St. Paul Highland - Central Scots and the visiting Bloomington Kennedy Eagles were tied going into the third, but St. Paul Highland - Central pulled away for a 3-2 victory in game action.

St. Paul Highland - Central's Mark Whaley scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Scots took the lead when Benny Waud scored assisted by Charlie Eischens and Emmett Eischens.

Eagles' Rocky Carlson tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 1-1. Mason Biermaier and Zander Karow assisted.

Mark Whaley took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Charlie Eischens and Myles Tilsen .

David Wurst tied it up 2-2 two minutes later, assisted by Nate Vodovnik.

Mark Whaley took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Oscar Andestic and Tommy Rust .

Next up:

The Scots host Minneapolis on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Highland Arena. The Eagles host Waconia to play the Wildcats on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.