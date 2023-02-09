High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

St. Paul Highland - Central Scots beat St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans

The St. Paul Highland - Central Scots won their road game against the St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans on Wednesday, ending 5-3.

February 08, 2023 11:05 PM
Coming up:

On Saturday, the Spartans will host the Governors at 4 p.m. CST at Drake Arena and the Scots will play against the Panthers at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.