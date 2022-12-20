St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans win on the road against Tartan Titans

A close game saw the St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans just edge out the Tartan Titans on Monday. The final score was 5-4.

St. Paul Academy's Will Black scored the game-winning goal.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Spartans.

The Spartans scored one goal in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Tate Bertelsen narrowed the gap to 4-3 early into the third period.

Brody Laska tied the game 4-4 late in the third assisted by Colin Kammerer.

Just just one minute later Will Black scored, assisted by Liam Huddleston, and decided the game.

Next up:

The Spartans play against Simley on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars. The Titans will face Irondale-St. Anthony on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Veterans Memorial Community Center.