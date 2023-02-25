St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans win knock out game against St. Paul Highland - Central Scots

The 5-2 win at home for the St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans against the St. Paul Highland - Central Scots means the St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans are through to the next round.

The Spartans took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ethan Peltier . George Peltier assisted.

Sebastian Hoiland scored early into the second period, assisted by Henry Karelitz and Alex Armada .

Late, Henry Karelitz scored a goal, assisted by Ethan Peltier and Sebastian Hoiland, making the score 3-0.

Sebastian Hoiland then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, late, making the score 4-0. Nelson Wodarz assisted.

Peter Douma narrowed the gap to 4-1 in the third period, assisted by Caden Malek and Charlie Eischens.

The Scots narrowed the gap again late in the third period when Peter Douma beat the goalie, assisted by Mark Whaley and Emmett Eischens.

George Peltier increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later.