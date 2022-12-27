St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans win at home against Pine City Area Dragons

The St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans won when they visited the Pine City Area Dragons on Monday. The final score was 7-4.

The Spartans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from George Peltier . Ethan Peltier assisted.

The Dragons' Griffin Faur tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by Blake Painovich and Trysten Thurman .

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Spartans.

Ryder Youngbauer narrowed the gap to 4-3 early into the third period, assisted by McCoy Leger .

Will Black increased the lead to 5-3 less than a minute later, assisted by George Peltier.

Gavin Broz narrowed the gap to 5-4 one minute later, assisted by Blake Painovich and Hunter Haug .

George Peltier increased the lead to 6-4 three minutes later, assisted by Ethan Peltier.

Sebastian Hoiland increased the lead to 7-4 four minutes later, assisted by Nelson Wodarz .

Next games:

On Tuesday the Spartans will play on the road against the Tigers at 4:15 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 3 - Herb Brooks Holiday Classic [Silver], while the Dragons will face the Warriors road at 11:15 a.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 3 - Herb Brooks Holiday Classic [Silver].