St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans win 6-2 at home against River Falls

The St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans won at home on Monday, handing the River Falls a defeat 6-2.

The River Falls players took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Wyatt Tschida. Grady Nygaard and Matthew Marsollek assisted.

The Spartans tied the game 1-1 with a goal from George Peltier halfway through the first.

The Spartans' Jack Beeman-Trelstad took the lead in the middle of the first, assisted by George Peltier.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Spartans led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Will Black increased the lead to 5-2 late into the third period, assisted by Liam Huddleston.

Nelson Wodarz increased the lead to 6-2 two minutes later.