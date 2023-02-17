St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans win 10-3 on the road against Northern Edge
The St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans won on the road on Thursday, handing Northern Edge a defeat 10-3.
Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Spartans led 4-1 going in to the second period.
The second period ended with a 9-3 lead for the Spartans.
Cooper Olson increased the lead to 3-10 early into the third period.