St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans win 10-3 on the road against Northern Edge

The St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans won on the road on Thursday, handing Northern Edge a defeat 10-3.

February 17, 2023 04:03 AM

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Spartans led 4-1 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 9-3 lead for the Spartans.

Cooper Olson increased the lead to 3-10 early into the third period.

