St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans victorious against South St. Paul Packers

The St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans defeated the South St. Paul Packers 4-2 on Tuesday.

The hosting Packers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ray Rozales. Brody Shepard assisted.

The Packers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jake Maurer scored, assisted by Joe Schaefer.

The Spartans' Will Black narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Henri Peltier and Henry Karelitz .

The Spartans tied the game 2-2 with a goal from Sebastian Hoiland late in the first, assisted by James Steiner.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Spartans.

Ben Sheridan increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Ethan Peltier and Will Black.

Next games:

The Packers travel to Mahtomedi on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Spartans will face Holy Angels on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Drake Arena.