The St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans defeated the Simley Spartans 3-1 on Thursday.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Spartans will host the Wildcats at 2 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena, and the Spartans will visit the Scots at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena.