St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans pull ahead in the third to defeat River Falls

The St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans were victorious at home against the River Falls. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but St. Paul Academy pulled away in the third, winning the game 6-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 06, 2023 10:26 PM
