St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans grab extra point vs. Simley Spartans in overtime

The Simley Spartans and the visiting St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans tied 2-2 in regulation on Thursday. St. Paul Academy beat Simley in overtime 3-2.

St. Paul Academy's Will Black scored the game-winning goal.

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Louis Tuccitto beat the goalie, assisted by Caden Renslow.

The Spartans narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Jack Beeman-Trelstad halfway through the first, assisted by Will Black and Nelson Wodarz .

Sebastian Hoiland tied the game 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Henri Peltier . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:53 before Will Black scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Spartans will play the White Hawks at 7 p.m. CST at Veterans Memorial Community Center, and the Spartans will play the Governors at 5:30 p.m. CST at Gustafson-Phalen Arena.