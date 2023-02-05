St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans beat La Crescent-Hokah Lancers
The St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans won their home game against the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers on Saturday, ending 3-1.
The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Spartans took the lead when Will Black scored the first goal assisted by George Peltier .
Will Black increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Nelson Wodarz and Alex Armada .
Wyatt Farrell narrowed the gap to 2-1 one minute later, assisted by Nathan Masterson and Alex Donovan.
Will Black increased the lead to 3-1 four minutes later, assisted by George Peltier and Alex Armada.
Next up:
The Spartans play River Falls away on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Drake Arena. The Lancers will face Onalaska/La Crosse at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Austin Packers.