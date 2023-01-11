St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans beat Dodge County Wildcats

The St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans won their home game against the Dodge County Wildcats on Tuesday, ending 6-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Spartans took the lead when James Steiner scored assisted by Henri Peltier and Preston Karelitz.

The Spartans made it 2-0 with a goal from Preston Karelitz.

Late, Nelson Wodarz scored a goal, assisted by George Peltier , making the score 3-0.

Ethan Peltier increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period, assisted by George Peltier.

Jack Beeman-Trelstad increased the lead to 5-0 three minutes later.

Will Black increased the lead to 6-0 two minutes later, assisted by Nelson Wodarz.

Gryffon Funke narrowed the gap to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Dylan Klomps and Caeden Smith.

The Dodge Wildcats narrowed the gap again late in the third when Gryffon Funke beat the goalie, assisted by Brett Ludvigsen.

Next games:

The Spartans are set to face Blake at 7 p.m. CST at Drake Arena, while the Dodge Wildcats face Waseca at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena. Both games take place Thursday.