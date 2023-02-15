St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights win at home against Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

The St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights won when they visited the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks on Tuesday. The final score was 8-3.

The Knights started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Jacob Rokala scoring in the first period, assisted by Tyler Jordan and Caleb Waller.

The Knights' Caleb Waller increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period.

The Knights increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Brett Roos in the middle of the first, assisted by Caleb Waller and Karson Raymond.

The Knights' Tyler Jordan increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first, assisted by Jacob Rokala and Caleb Waller.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Knights led 7-3 going in to the third period.

The Knights increased the lead to 8-3 within the first minute when Blake Couet beat the goalie, assisted by Jack Johnson and Zak Wise. That left the final score at 8-3.