St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights couldn't stop Minnetonka Skippers' winning run

The Minnetonka Skippers and the St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights met on Thursday. Minnetonka came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-1.

The Skippers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Jack Sand. Danny Klaers and Jake Mccuskey assisted.

The Skippers increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Jake Mccuskey scored, assisted by Luke Garry and Jack Sand.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Skippers led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Jack Johnson narrowed the gap to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Alex Hernandez and Blake Couet.

Hagen Burrows increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Javon Moore and Liam Hupka.

Next games:

The Knights play against Hopkins on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena. The Skippers will face Lakeville South on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena.