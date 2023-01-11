St. Louis Park Orioles secure much-needed win

The St. Louis Park Orioles have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 6-1 victory over the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars, things are looking brighter.

Next up:

The Orioles play against Hastings on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Jaguars will face Spring Lake Park on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.