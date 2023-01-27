St. Louis Park Orioles overcome disadvantage to win

The St. Louis Park Orioles lagged behind ahead of the third period in their road game against the Woodbury Royals. But the team overcame the odds to win 4-3.

St. Louis Park's Griffin Krone scored the game-winning goal.

The Royals took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Aiden Grossklaus. Ethan Hansen assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Royals.

Trey Janssen tied it up 3-3 early into the third period, assisted by Drew Hoenie and Henry Schultz.

Griffin Krone took the lead eight minutes later, assisted by Miles Rider and Samuel Fuller.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Royals will host the Wolfpack at 3 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center, and the Orioles will visit the Eagles at 2 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center.