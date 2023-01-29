St. Louis Park Orioles keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the St. Louis Park Orioles as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles, making it four in a row. They won 9-1 over Bloomington Kennedy.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Orioles will host Orono at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Pirates and the Eagles will host Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.